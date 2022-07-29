Spokane fire crews investigating potential arson on West Sharp and North Madison

A RV that had reportedly been abandoned for weeks went up in flames. No injuries were reported on scene.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Fire Department is currently investigating a potential arson of an RV on West Sharp and North Madison.

According to Spokane fire officials, the RV had been abandoned for weeks. No injuries were reported at the scene.

This is an ongoing news story and we will provide more updates as they become available.

