Firefighters respond to fire in Spokane home on Sunday morning

No one was inside the home when the fire broke out.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A fire broke out in a home on North Market Street early Sunday morning.

Spokane Fire District 9 (SFD9) crews were on the scene after calls of a fire were reported. SFD9 officials say a fire broke out in the attic when they arrived.

According to SFD9, the house is currently undergoing remodeling. There was no one inside the home at the time the fire broke out. Fire crews are now looking into the cause of the incident.

The fire is contained at this time, but SFD9 firefighters are still on the scene.

Traffic on North Market Street has reopened.

@SpokaneFire District 9 crews are responding to a fire that broke out in the attic of a N Market St home.



Officials said the house is under remodel, so no one was inside. Cause of fire under investigation. @KREM2 pic.twitter.com/0da7kgWUXj — Janelle Finch // MMJanelle (@JFinchTV) January 15, 2023

