Spokane Fire Department responding to HAZMAT situation at Haskins Steel Co. Building

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane fire crews are currently responding to a HAZMAT situation at the Haskins Steel Co. Building on North Freya and East Main.

According to Spokane Fire Department officials, vapor is leaking from the building and crews are trying to locate the source of the leak.

Earlier, people in the area of North Freya and East Main were being told to shelter in place, but that has since been lifted.

This is a developing news story and we will provide more updates as we receive them.

