x
Local News

Spokane Fire Department confirms structure fire in Hillyard

According to SFD, this is a working fire with crews on scene.
Credit: Kara Wing
A building is on fire in the Hillyard neighborhood. Crews are responding.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Fire Department (SFD) has confirmed a structure fire located at 3800 East Broad Ave. 

According to SFD, this is a working fire with fire crews on scene. 

It is currently unknown when the fire began, what caused the fire and if anyone has been injured. KREM 2 is working to confirm more details.

Photos: Hillyard building fire

1 / 6
Kristina Marie
Fire crews are responding to a building fire in the Hillyard neighborhood.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is made available.

