Spokane Fire crews work to rescue man from tree on South Hill

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Fire Department is working to rescue a man on the South Hill after he was struck by part of a tree while doing some trimming work.

According to Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer, the man is a commercial tree trimmer and was working on a 100-foot tree near the intersection of East Rockwood Boulevard and South Helena Court.

While the man was trimming the tree there was some sort failure and the man was struck by part of tree, Schaeffer said.