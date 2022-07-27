x
Spokane Fire Department confirms one person dead after being pulled from Spokane River

According to officials, that person had been swept into the river.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Fire crews are responding to a water rescue call at West Downriver Drive and North Pettet Drive near the Spokane River.

Right now, the Spokane Fire Department has confirmed that one person has died after being pulled from the river. We do know that the person did drown and wa snot wearing a life jacket.

According to officials, the person had been swept into the river.

This is a developing news story and we will provide more updates as they become available.

