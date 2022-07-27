Spokane Fire Department confirms one person dead after being pulled from Spokane River

According to officials, that person had been swept into the river.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SPOKANE, Wash. — Fire crews are responding to a water rescue call at West Downriver Drive and North Pettet Drive near the Spokane River.

Right now, the Spokane Fire Department has confirmed that one person has died after being pulled from the river. We do know that the person did drown and wa snot wearing a life jacket.

According to officials, the person had been swept into the river.

Spokane Fire is on scene of a river rescue near downriver drive. pic.twitter.com/Eov74sqp6y — Roger Hatcher (@KREMRoger) July 28, 2022

This is a developing news story and we will provide more updates as they become available.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.