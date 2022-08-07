City of Spokane to extend library hours in anticipation of an upcoming heatwave

The heatwave is expected to last until Monday and Tuesday, going up to the triple digits at its peak

SPOKANE, Wash. — The National Weather Service (NWS) is anticipating triple-digit temperatures in the Pacific Northwest this upcoming Monday and Tuesday. In response to the heat warnings, Spokane city announced that it is reactivating its cooling plan to keep vulnerable populations out of the heat.

Spokane Public Library branches will be extending their library hours as part of the city’s plans to provide a safe place to escape the weather coming the city’s way.

The following libraries hours will be extended from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.:

Central Library (906 W. Main St)

Shadle Park Library (2111 W. Wellesley Ave)

Liberty Park Library (402 S. Pittsburg St)

Hillyard Public Library (4110 N. Cook St)

During last week’s heat wave, the libraries saw a slight increase in visitors.

Populations vulnerable to the heat should remember to stay cool and out of the heat as much as possible to keep themselves safe. Staying hydrated, finding shade, and other precautions can help everyone get through next week’s mini heatwave.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: Search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.