Expo '74 in Spokane accepting 50th anniversary celebration proposals

Planning for the event is already underway, but organizers are reaching out in the hopes of including interested community members in the planning process.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The 50th anniversary of Spokane's Expo '74 is less than a year away, and organizers are asking the community to help plan the event.

Planning for the event is already underway, but organizers are reaching out in the hopes of including interested community members in the planning process. Anyone with ideas for the event and activation is asked to submit them by Aug. 31, 2023.

The Expo is celebrating its 50th anniversary from May 4-July 4, 2024.

According to Expo '74, people are welcome to share their ideas, even if ideas are not yet fully clear. A member of the planning team will contact the organizer for more information. The deadline for submissions is Aug. 31.

The Expo will highlight Spokane through events in the following categories:

Arts & Culture

Environmental Stewardship

Tribal Culture

Expo Legacy

Recreation & Sports

People can fill out a survey of their favorite memory from Expo '74 here. To stay up to date with Expo '74 at their newsletter.

To fill out the proposals, click here. For people interested in becoming programming partners during the Expo, people can find more information at this link.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: Search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.