Are you looking for the best ranch in Spokane? This woman knows where to find it

"Spokane Eats Ranch" is keeping tabs on the beloved sauce across the Spokane area.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — The sauce that comes with your meal could make it or it could break it. One local woman has taken it upon herself to rate the best ranch in town.

Tyffanie Myers says ranch is the only sauce she likes. No ketchup. No mustard. No mayonnaise. Just ranch. Now she's taking the guess work out of your sauce experience.

"Spokane Eats Ranch started out as a joke. Every time I’d go out with some friends for a bite to eat, and I’d try a new ranch I loved I would jokingly bring up the fact that I should start a page about ranch," she said.

She told KREM that the account finally became a reality with the help of some superb ranch from Outlaw BBQ.

"I immediately started praising the ranch and started talking about starting the page once again, because people needed to know how good this ranch was," Myers said. "My friends promptly encouraged me once again to start the page and that night I made my first post featuring Outlaw's 5 star ranch!"

The account started out anonymous. After about three months she posted about who she is and why she started the account.

"I’m 26 years old and while I wasn’t born here in Spokane, I have lived here half my life," Myers said in the post. "I was born over on the west side but keep finding myself back here, so Spokane is where I call home."

That post also revealed that rating ranch isn't the only thing Myers does for fun.

Myers has another Instagram account dedicated to baking. It's called E Squared Cupcakes. She said she starting baking at a young age with her grandmas. While she isn't a business owner yet, she hopes to create something out of her talent.

"It’s something I’d like to make a business just don’t have the means right now," Myers said. For now, she said she enjoys baking for friends and family.

Her ranch rating account is now sitting just under 400 followers. She also recently debuted a brand new logo made by her friend, Brittney.