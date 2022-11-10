Early morning dumpster fire spreads to downtown Spokane building

Firefighters blocked off West Spokane Falls Blvd. on Tuesday morning as they worked to contain the fire.

Example video title will go here for this video

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane firefighters made quick work on Tuesday morning to keep a fire that started in a dumpster from causing any major damage.

Firefighters were called to the fire at West Spokane Falls Blvd. and North Stevens Street just before 5:30 a.m. The fire started outside the building that houses O'Doherty's Irish Grille.

When firefighters arrived they found the fire that started in the dumpster had spread and caught some grease on the side of a building on fire. Firefighters were able to put out the flames and said the only damage was to the outside of the building.

A large fire response blocked Spokane Falls Blvd. for about an hour but by 6:30 a.m. crews had reopened the road.

It is still not known what started the fire in the dumpster.

This is a developing news story. KREM 2 will update this article once new information is available.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.