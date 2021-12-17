Drunk driver causes 3 crashes on way home from Christmas party, Spokane police say

Police say the driver, who was on the way home from a Christmas Party, had an alcohol concentration almost three times the legal limit.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police arrested a driver for DUI on Wednesday night after police say they left a trail of crash scenes on the South Hill.

The driver is suspected of causing three crashes and driving on the sidewalk while on the way home from a Christmas party. Police say the first crash was reported at 6:27 p.m. on South Grand Boulevard and East 23rd Avenue. Callers reported a dark colored Subaru had collided with a Jeep and then left the scene.

Six minutes later, another caller told dispatch that the same Subaru was driving on a curb and swerving into oncoming traffic. Police say the Subaru driver eventually hit another car near East 29th Avenue and South Southeast Boulevard before once again leaving the scene.

At 6:36 p.m., another caller reported another collision on East 37th Ave and South Regal Street involving the same Subaru.

When officers arrived at the scene of the last crash, Spokane police said there were obvious signs of impairment. A preliminary breath test indicated an alcohol concentration level almost three times the legal limit, according to police.

The driver was booked into the Spokane County Jail on charges of driving while under the influence and two counts of hit-and-run.

Holiday DUI patrols

Law enforcement agencies in Washington and Idaho have added extra patrols over the next two weeks in an effort to combat drunk and drugged driving.