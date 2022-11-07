Spokane Downtown Library reopens after two-year renovation project

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Downtown Library reopens on Monday with a fresh new look after two years of work.
The library temporarily closed in Feb. 2020 for its first renovations in 24 years. It reopens on Monday as a newly reimagined space, better designed to serve the changing needs of library patrons.
The new features at the Central Library (906 W. Main Ave.) include:
- Recording Studio
- Video Studio
- New Leaf Café
- Inland Northwest Special Collections
- River Rumpus Children's Playspace
- KYRS Broadcasting
- Computer Lab
- Business Lab
- Friends of the Library Bookstore
- Social Stair
- Meeting & Study Rooms
One of the big highlights is the remodeled children’s space. The River Rumpus Children’s Playspace is designed with a nod to the Spokane River, visible right outside the huge windows in the space. It even includes a play submarine to spark creativity.
Funding for the project was approved by voters in Nov. 2018 as part of a $77 million bond to remodel existing libraries and build three new ones. While the Central branch was closed, a temporary library was opened on the second floor of the STA Plaza downtown. That temporary branch closed at the end of June 2022.
To celebrate the re-opening of the Central Branch a grand reopening event begins at 9 a.m. on Monday. The event includes speakers, ribbon-cutting, tours, storytime, a live performance, and food trucks.
Tours will be available at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., noon, 1 p.m., and 2 p.m. All tours start on the first floor.
Storytime play and learn for kids will be available at 10:30 a.m. and Noon.
