Spokane Downtown Library reopens after two-year renovation project

The Central Spokane Library has undergone major changes during its two year closure and will reopen with new spaces and a new children's area.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Downtown Library reopens on Monday with a fresh new look after two years of work.

The library temporarily closed in Feb. 2020 for its first renovations in 24 years. It reopens on Monday as a newly reimagined space, better designed to serve the changing needs of library patrons.

The new features at the Central Library (906 W. Main Ave.) include:

Recording Studio

Video Studio

New Leaf Café

Inland Northwest Special Collections

River Rumpus Children's Playspace

KYRS Broadcasting

Computer Lab

Business Lab

Friends of the Library Bookstore

Social Stair

Meeting & Study Rooms

One of the big highlights is the remodeled children’s space. The River Rumpus Children’s Playspace is designed with a nod to the Spokane River, visible right outside the huge windows in the space. It even includes a play submarine to spark creativity.

Funding for the project was approved by voters in Nov. 2018 as part of a $77 million bond to remodel existing libraries and build three new ones. While the Central branch was closed, a temporary library was opened on the second floor of the STA Plaza downtown. That temporary branch closed at the end of June 2022.

To celebrate the re-opening of the Central Branch a grand reopening event begins at 9 a.m. on Monday. The event includes speakers, ribbon-cutting, tours, storytime, a live performance, and food trucks.

Tours will be available at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., noon, 1 p.m., and 2 p.m. All tours start on the first floor.

Storytime play and learn for kids will be available at 10:30 a.m. and Noon.

