Spokane County Detention Services offers up to $10K sign-on bonuses

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Spokane County is offering up to $10,000 sign-on bonuses to people looking to be hired by the Spokane County Detention Services (SCDS).

According to a press release from Spokane County Spokesperson Jared Webley, county commissioners authorized the new sign-on bonuses. SCDS has numerous positions open and is inviting people to apply.

Positions include corrections officers, technical assistant and cook. Salaries range from just over $20,000 to nearly $64,000.

Corrections officers must be a high school graduate and have a minimum of two years of full-time work after high school.

Technical assistants are responsible for technical and/or clerical duties in a unit of a corrections department. Applicants should have a high school diploma and two years of full-time work.

A cook must have meal preparation skills and knowledge in operating food equipment.

According to the county, SCDS offers excellent benefit, paid time off, retirement and promotional opportunities. For more information on each position, visit the county’s hiring website.

