Olympia, Wash.-- Starting Friday, June 22, Washington State Patrol will conduct a statewide "Slow Down, Move Over" emphasis in an effort to create safer roads.

The patrol emphasis will last for two days and end on Sunday, June 24.

According to WSP, in the last three years, 86 patrol cars were hit and 32 troopers were injured while on duty.

The Move Over law requires vehicles to move to the side or change lanes to give clearance for emergency vehicles, work zone vehicles or law enforcement officials when they are displaying flashing lights.

Drivers can be fined $214 if they do not comply with the law and the fine cannot be waived or reduced.

In 2017, WSP said it contacted 3,836 drivers for violating the Move Over law.

Commemorating the first day of summer, WSP is reminding drivers to slow down and move over when they see emergency lights.

