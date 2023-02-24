WSDOT seeking public's feedback on proposed pedestrian route across I-90

Ater the Magnolia Street pedestrian bridge over I-90 was removed, WSDOT says alternative routes are necessary for residents crossing between the east and west.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is asking for the public's feedback on the proposed pedestrian routes in Spokane’s East Central neighborhood.

After the Magnolia Street pedestrian bridge over I-90 was removed last week due to safety concerns, WSDOT said alternative routes are necessary for residents living in that area.

The bridge was used for pedestrians to cross between the east and west on foot and by bike, and after the bridge was removed there is limited access for those who bike, walk, or roll to use alternate routes. WSDOT said the east route uses Altamont Street while the west route uses Liberty Park Place.

The community is invited to bring their deed back during an open house that will be taking place on Wednesday, March 1, from 5:30 to 7 p.m., at Scott Elementary School, 3737 E. Fifth Ave., in Spokane.

The public will have an opportunity to review proposed alternate routes for pedestrians, ask questions and provide feedback on the project.

If people cannot attend the in-person meeting, they can provide feedback by filling out an online survey. The survey includes two questions asking for the public's preferred routes in the area and any other additional feedback.

WSDOT will review preferred routes for accessibility and ADA compliance.

