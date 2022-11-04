WSDOT to provide people at I-90 homeless camp with winter weather resources

State agencies and local providers are focusing on ensuring people at the homeless camp near I-90 have what they need to be safe during the winter season.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) announced on Friday the department is implementing a winter weather plan to keep people at the homeless camp near I-90 warm during the winter months.

With snow on the ground and freezing temperatures in the forecast next week, state agencies and local providers are focusing on ensuring people at the homeless camp near I-90 have what they need to be safe during the winter season.

Some of those plans include the following:

Potable water tanks on site that will be insulated and heated so drinking water does not freeze.

Water deliveries, every other day, will begin next week.

Service providers will put up warming tents in the middle of the encampment, with propane heat, so people can stay warm. Tents are expected to have capacity for 20 people.

State and local outreach partners will continue to offer people at the homeless camp near I-90 transportation, for those who do not want to stay in the encampment.

If the city decides to implement a winter weather plan that includes additional shelter space, WSDOT will offer those alternatives as well.

While multiple state agencies and service providers continue to work to permanently close the homeless camp near I-90 and find suitable housing alternatives for people living there, WSDOT said it is imperative to provide appropriate resources for the encampment during winter weather.

