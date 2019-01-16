SPOKANE, Wash. — Representatives from the Washington State Department of Transportation are hosting a public meeting Wednesday evening to listen to concerns about a dangerous intersection in Colbert.

Three recent crashes at the intersection of Highway 2 and Colbert Road have left neighbors concerned about collisions and driver safety. WSDOT officials said citizens requested the meeting to voice their concerns.

The intersection requires going from a stopped position directly perpendicular to traffic.

The meeting will be held at Mountainside Middle School at 4717 E. Day Mt. Spokane Road at 6 p.m.

RELATED: WSDOT hosts another meeting over concerns for Colbert and Hwy 2 intersection

Officials said representatives from WSDOT’s US 2 corridor project team, including the traffic manager, project engineer, planning manager and the regional administrator, will give background on the intersection and discuss how projects are prioritized and funded.

About in Nov. when KREM spoke with the concerned citizens, they wanted either a signal, a roundabout or a lower speed limit. At the time, WSDOT told them all three of those options are unviable.