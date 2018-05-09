SPOKANE, Wash. — The City of Spokane has chosen will be giving city-owned golf courses facelifts between 2019 and 2022. The city has selected Robert Trent Jones II Golf Course Architects (RTJ II) to develop master plans for each of the four city-owned golf courses: Indian Canyon, Creek at Qualchan, Esmeralda, and Downriver.

RTJ II’s initial focus will be on modernizing the irrigation systems at Indian Canyon Golf Course and Esmeralda Golf Course.

Work at Indian Canyon course is scheduled to begin this fall, and the project at Esmeralda Golf Course will begin in 2019. Downriver and The Creek at Qualchan will see improvements between 2020 and 2022.

Bruce Charlton, the president and chief designer of the firm said, “We are taking steps toward refining the golf experience at each course, both in playability and aesthetics,”

RTJ II is one of the most respected and sought-after firms in the world, selecting only a few golf design projects each year. The firm’s impressive portfolio includes more than 280 courses in 40 countries.

RTJ II has made an impressive imprint already on golf in the Northwest, most notably at Chambers Bay along Puget Sound in Tacoma which was the host of the 2015 U.S. Open Championship.

“It is an honor to be chosen by the City of Spokane to be part of its public golf legacy,” COO Trent Jones said, “It is important to our firm and to our family to continue the development of the game through public golf, which adds even more meaning to this being our first project in the Spokane area,”

Golfers can follow the progress of facility improvements at SpokaneGolf.org/improve.

