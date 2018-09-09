SPOKANE, Wash. — According to the Spokane Police Department, a home was invaded Saturday night in the Logan neighborhood. Officials said, a female victim said an unknown male had entered her residence, threatened her with a knife and stolen her property.

An Spokane Police Department K-9 unit was brought into the area, but was initially unable to locate the suspect, officials said. SPD patrol officers continued to investigate and found there were signs that the victim’s residence had been forcibly entered.

SPD said that less than an hour after the initial call, officers found Kenneth Vansant, 51, hiding a few blocks away from the victim’s residence. Shortly after the suspect was found, some of the victim’s property was found in the immediate vicinity, and Vansant was identified as the suspect, authorities said.

Officers said, Vansant was booked into Spokane County Jail for Burglary 1st Degree, and Robbery 1st Degree, both are class “A” felony charges.

According to officials, Vansant is a convicted felon for a previous assault charge.

© 2018 KREM