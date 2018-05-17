SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash.-- The woman who was found wandering in Spokane Valley has been identified and reunited with her family.

Previous story:

A woman was found Thursday morning wandering on Boone near Pines street in Spokane Valley.

Spokane Valley Police have said that she is confused and unable to provide her name or any personal information.

Deputies and Valley Hospital staff are attempting to assist her back home.

Her first name is possibly "Alta," but Deputies cannot confirm the information.

She is believed to be in her 70s or 80s and is wearing brown pants with a brown jacket.

If you have any information about her identity, you are asked to contact Valley Hospital staff's emergency room at 509-924-6650 or Crime Check at 509-456-2233.

