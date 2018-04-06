SPOKANE, Wash. – A woman died Monday afternoon after being hit by a Kootenai Health van at 2nd and Browne.

Spokane Police said the van was traveling westbound on 2nd and was turning left on Browne when it hit the woman.

Browne was shut down with police investigated the crash. The road is expected to reopen around 3:00 p.m.

Officials on scene said the crash is not currently being investigated as a criminal matter, but they will be checking for signs on impairment. Right now, it’s being investigated as a traffic violation.

