SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Spokane Valley detectives are searching for a woman who walked into a home while the owners were in the backyard and stole electronics and credit cards.

On April 22, deputies were called to a home on East Broadway around 11:05 a.m. for a report of a burglary. The homeowner said they were in the backyard when their young son, who was inside watching TV, came to the back door and yelled some lady was taking mom’s purse. The victims ran through the house and out the front door in time to see a female getting in the back seat of an older white 4-door, possibly a Mazda, and drive away east.

Deputies were told the woman just opened the front door and walked into the residence. Officials said the woman told the child she was there to babysit and walked back toward his parents’ room. She came out holding his mother’s purse so he ran to the backdoor to call for his mom and dad.

Authorities said the woman used or attempted to use the victim’s credit cards at several locations. They are working to identify the woman in surveillance video from one of the locations.

At the time of the burglary, the victims said there were two men in the car that the woman got into. The driver was described as a white man in his 20s with red hair and a beard. The passenger was described as a white male in his 20s, dark hair and heavy set.

If you can identify the woman in the photo are can provide any information regarding the investigation, you are asked to call Detective Jeff Thurman at 509-477-3278 and reference #10052570.

