SPOKANE, Wash. -- A Spokane mother said her son was punished for trying to break up a fight at school.

She said her son was punished for what the school called 'non-action' when a fight broke out between two girls on campus. Now, she wants to school to take another look at their policies.

"He didn't understand the situation either and wasn't sure if he did the right thing and actually felt bad for doing what he thought was the right thing," the mother said.

The woman, who asked not to be identified, said her son still does not know what to think. Last week, her son, a sixth grader at Hamblen Elementary school, found himself in an unfortunate situation on the playground. Two girls were loudly arguing during recess.

"He tried to step in but at that very moment they were not physically fighting. He just felt like he should probably try to deescalate the situation," she said.

About six other students were around. According to her son's account another student tried to get an adult, but they could not readily find one. When the students started heading back to class after recess, the argument turned into a physical fight. Her son was not there for that. For his involvement, he was given a detention and session with a counselor. This mother feels her son was punished for trying to do a good thing.

"What was he to do. He tried to deescalate the fight and he had punitive action taken against him," she said. "In my opinion that goes against what we as educators and parents should be teaching our children in terms of taking action."

Hamblen Elementary School leaders said he and the other students should have gotten an adult, even after the argument had subsided and recess was over. Spokane Public Schools encourages students if they see something, to say something to an adult.

"I think that we all play a role in trying to ensure that our students are safe whether it be the adults or the kids. Kids are on social media they are able to see what friends are posting, they are able to see behaviors in classrooms, in hallways and playgrounds and it's vitally important that we talk transparently and openly," Spokane Schools Student Services Coordinator Chris Moore said.

For the last few years the district has focused on restorative practices. One being counseling.

"It's an educational, teachable moment to bring all of those bystanders in and say 'okay, let's talk about what happened. Let's talk about what is going on and what you can do as a bystander," Moore explained.

For this mother there just was not enough done to make sure her son understood how he was supposed to respond in this situation.

“But before you even get into counseling, you should give them a little more context and set up their understanding of what happened, so they can receive the kind of information the counselor was trying to give but I feel like that didn't happen," the boy’s mother said. “The other big question in my mind is how are you going to put the responsibility on a group of 7, 8, 9 kids ages 10 to 12. How are going to put that responsibility on them."

She believes her son did the right thing and instead of being counseled, he should have been commended.

