Woman rescued in Inchelium after being lost for three days

INCHELIUM, Wash. — A woman was saved by a Spokane Regional Air Support Unit (SRASU) and local search and rescue today after being lost for three days in Inchelium.
According to a press release from the Spokane County Sheriff's Office, the woman was located alive by local search and rescue (SAR) in a canyon bottom near the edge of a river in the Inchelium area.
The woman, who has yet to be identified, is reported to be in her 60s and was last seen walking away from her car at an Inchelium gas station last Saturday. She was dehydrated, weak and showed signs of hypothermia and pain.
Upon finding the woman, SAR stayed with her and kept her warm while requesting a helicopter with hoist capabilities to assist her.
SRASU medics provided care as the woman was flown to the Inchelium Medical Clinic, where she was transferred to a waiting ambulance.