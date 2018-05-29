Spokane, Wash. – Emily Williams has a few family members who served in the military.

But none of their graves are close enough to visit on Memorial Day.

Williams still found her way to Heritage Funeral Home on this Memorial Day to honor the fallen soldiers in her own unique way.

“I’m just here to honor the veterans, clear their graves a little bit with grass and leaves and make them feel appreciated, thank them for their service and just do something for the veterans on Memorial Day,” Williams said.

Williams doesn’t know any of the fallen soldiers buried at Heritage Funeral Home, but she did her best Monday to still show them respect and to honor their memory, especially those that might not get regular visits from friends or family anymore.

“There was one grave in particular that was a World War I vet and you couldn’t even see his grave because it was completely covered,” she said.

So Williams took a moment to sweep off the dirt and grass that had covered the name on the headstone.

“He had grass all the way over it, leaves and a stick. You couldn’t see it. You had no idea what his name was. His name was Benjamin,” Williams said. “I don’t know how many people come visit or take care of it. I just want to give him the respect he deserves.”

Williams has made a habit of coming to the graves of fallen soldiers to clean their headstones. She kneels down to each one, wipes away the dirt and cleans up the grass around the edges of the stones. And then she thanks each veteran for his or her service.

“Because Memorial Day is all about all the veterans that have given the ultimate sacrifice for our country and the least I can do is clean off their graves,” she said.

© 2018 KREM