SPOKANE, Wash. — There's nothing glamorous about the work. It's dirty, it's difficult and it never seems to end, but Zainab Issak from Sudan loves her work at the Big Barn Brewing company.

"I like it, its very easy for me because I did before...I like it..it's very easy for me,” Issak said.

There are roughly five acres of weeds to clear from the field and only hand tools to get it done with. Despite all this, Issak and the two women working alongside her say they are happy to do it.

Through an interpreter, Issak said she enjoys the work because it reminds her of the work she used to do back home.

The mother of four is from Sudan and fled the war-torn country in 2009. Issak spent the next six years living in a refugee camp in Ethiopia before being resettled in Spokane in 2015. Spokane is a place she's free to live and work without the fear of violence.

"Because in my country if you were to farm to work there are a lot of people who would come to abuse you, to kill you to do everything bad. We are not feeling safe to work in my country and farm,” Issak mentioned.

Earlier this summer, World Relief connected Issak with Bodacious Berries Fruits and Brews known by most people as Big Barn Brewing.

Eli Deitz's family owns the Big Barn Brewing and he said they have been turning to refugee workers for several years now for help with jobs on the farm that are often tough to fill. The benefit is two-fold, they need the help and refugees like Issak need the work.

“In a time when there is questions in our community of ... some people are questioning, is it better to leave our doors open, to leave opportunities open for people to come... for example to a place like Spokane, I think this is a great example of how live-giving it can be on both sides of the spectrum,” Deitz said.

Brian Olson of World Relief Spokane said, "Our goal is to have them be independent with a job and apartment, a place to live.”

Olson serves as World Relief Spokane's employment specialist. He works to connect refugees with local business across the Inland Northwest. It's work he finds important and fulfilling.

“For us to be able to give them a chance here to start a new life, it's just, it's a wonderful work,” Olson said.

For many it may be hard to see this as enjoyable work, but Issak said she's thrilled with her new life and the opportunities that come with it, including the job.

"First, I want to say thank you for all American people because they... feel welcome and they give me safe place," Issak said. "I didn't dream before I wouldn't be free like here."

