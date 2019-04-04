SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane County Major Crimes detectives are investigating after a woman was found dead in a Spokane Valley apartment Wednesday afternoon.
Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were following up on a welfare check of a woman at the Beau Rivage apartments on E. Upriver Drive.
Authorities said deputies determined they needed to enter the apartment. They then contacted a man inside who they said was “uncooperative” and detained him.
While doing a sweep of the unit, deputies discovered a dead woman.
Investigators said he was arrested for a felony drug charge out of Idaho and is being interviewed by detectives.
Officials said detectives are on scene working to get a search warrant for the apartment.
Investigators said they expect to be on scene for most of Wednesday evening.