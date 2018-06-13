SPOKANE, Wash. – A woman driving through Hillyard Wednesday morning contacted police after she saw what appeared to be children in the back of a moving truck.
In her post she wrote at around 8:58 a.m., “If anyone in Spokane/Hillyard area sees this truck please, please call police! They have 2 maybe 3 kids un-unclothed in the back of the truck. I called police…Be on the lookout! I followed them from Greene Street to Market and they turned off of Gordon street at Pawn 1.”
Then around noon, Spokane Police said they had located the Budget Rental Truck on East Holyoke Avenue between North Standard Street and North Cincinnati Street.
Official said Shonn M. Anderson, 44, was driving the truck, which was stolen back on June 4. Anderson was arrested on a Department of Corrections warrant and possession of a stolen vehicle.
Police said two teenagers were located in the back of the truck, one female and one male. They said the teenagers appear to be in the truck on their own free will. So far police said one of the teenager's parents have been notified.
Officials said they did not appear to be injured and it is unclear what their relationship is to Anderson.
Police have seized the truck and are working to get a search warrant to look for drugs, a firearm and other things.