SPOKANE, Wash. – A woman driving through Hillyard Wednesday morning contacted police after she saw what appeared to be children in the back of a moving truck.

In her post she wrote at around 8:58 a.m., “If anyone in Spokane/Hillyard area sees this truck please, please call police! They have 2 maybe 3 kids un-unclothed in the back of the truck. I called police…Be on the lookout! I followed them from Greene Street to Market and they turned off of Gordon street at Pawn 1.”

SPD have located the budget truck where a half-dressed person was seen riding in the back. The FB post about it went viral this morning. 📷 Maria Degraff @KREM2 pic.twitter.com/GOiL9ily6I — Alexa Block (@KREMAlexa) June 13, 2018

Then around noon, Spokane Police said they had located the Budget Rental Truck on East Holyoke Avenue between North Standard Street and North Cincinnati Street.

Official said Shonn M. Anderson, 44, was driving the truck, which was stolen back on June 4. Anderson was arrested on a Department of Corrections warrant and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Police said two teenagers were located in the back of the truck, one female and one male. They said the teenagers appear to be in the truck on their own free will. So far police said one of the teenager's parents have been notified.

Officials said they did not appear to be injured and it is unclear what their relationship is to Anderson.

Police have seized the truck and are working to get a search warrant to look for drugs, a firearm and other things.

We are waiting for more details on the investigation surrounding this Budget truck and the people involved. An officer told us there are juveniles apparently involved. @KREM2 pic.twitter.com/KXYObg8Pd0 — Alexa Block (@KREMAlexa) June 13, 2018

Investigators are questioning people at the scene. We expect to have more information within the next half hour. It looked like there might have been some furniture in the back of the truck. A young woman was talking to investigators she was wrapped in a blanket . @KREM2 pic.twitter.com/scSLRN1Kod — Alexa Block (@KREMAlexa) June 13, 2018

