LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. — A woman died Thursday following an apparent vehicle versus pedestrian hit-and-run in Liberty Lake, according to the Liberty Lake Police Department.

Liberty Lake Police and Spokane Valley Fire found the woman seriously injured and lying in the roadway near the intersection of Country Vista Drive and East Mission Avenue just after 8 a.m. Thursday. The woman was immediately transported to Sacred Heart Hospital, where she later died as a result of her injuries.

Police said the hit and run happened at approximately 8:10 a.m. Video surveillance shows a late 1990's to early 2000's red Dodge Dakota or Ram pickup truck leaving the area shortly after the incident.

If you have any information regarding the incident, if you recognize the vehicle involved, or if you witnessed the hit-and-run, you are encouraged to contact the Liberty Lake Police Department at (509) 755-1140, or call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233.

This is an ongoing investigation.

