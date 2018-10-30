SPOKANE, Wash. — Accurate witness descriptions helped locate the suspect in two Spokane stabbings, according to court documents.

Joseph W. Murray was arrested for first degree assault on Tuesday. He will make his first court appearance at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday.

A male and female were injured in the stabbings that happened within one hour of each other on Tuesday. One stabbing happened in front of the Convention Center and the other happened in front of the Union Gospel Mission on East Trent Avenue.

On Tuesday, victim Michael J. Reum Hallock told a Spokane Police Corporal he had been stabbed and was then transported to the hospital with a collapsed lung, according to court documents.

Victim Makayla L. Goozmer also told the officer she said a stab wound to her left arm which required stitches, according to court documents. She said she had been walking near the Spokane Convention Center at 334 W. Spokane Falls Blvd. when she and Reum Hallock were attacked by an unknown male. She described the male as Caucasian, thin, about 5'9'' tall and carrying a pink backpack. She also said the knife was about eight inches long, according to court documents.

Two witnesses in the area gave varying physical descriptions of the suspect. Officers then obtained video surveillance from the Convention Center, which captured a majority of the incident.

About an hour later, Spokane Police then received a call about a second stabbing on Trent Avenue. Upon arrival, police found the victim Jimmie E. Bailey with life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses in the area chased the Murray to a white Toyota 4-Runner parked nearby, according to court documents. The suspect then fled driving west on Trent Avenue toward Hamilton Street. More than one witness saw a Utah license plate on the vehicle.

Union Gospel Mission staff were able to locate the vehicle in their system as one associated with Joseph Murray, according to court documents. Staff provided officers with a photo of Murray.

According to court documents, officers were able to locate the white Toyota 4-Runner a short time later at the Zip Trip at 1503 E. Illinois Avenue and detain Murray.

According to court documents, officers saw dried blood on Murray's hands and pants. He also had bloody paper towels in his pockets. Officers also saw a pink backpack in the front passenger seat of the vehicle.

The vehicle was seized as evidence pending the issuance of a search warrant, according to court documents.

Officers transported two witnesses to the location of Murray's arrest. One said they were 100 percent certain Murray was the person who stabbed Bailey and another said he was 75 percent certain and said he recognized Bailey's glasses.

According to court documents, Murray had an incision on the inside of one of his fingers and an injury on the side of his right thumb. Both injuries were consistent with a violent confrontation involving a sharp instrument.

According to court documents, a search warrant was issued for the purpose of collecting swabs from Murray.

There have have been three other stabbings that have taken place in Spokane in the last 10 days.

On Oct. 21, a man was stabbed near the intersection of Sprague Avenue and Washington Street. He was taken to a nearby hospital and expected to survive. Police have not named a suspect in that stabbing.

On Oct. 23, a man was fatally stabbed at the downtown Spokane 7-Eleven. A 29-year-old suspect was arrested for first-degree murder. Police said the suspect used a machete to stab the victim to death.

On Oct. 29, an off duty firefighter found a man who had been stabbed on the 1600 block of East Sprague.

