SPOKANE, Wash. — One of the biggest schools in the Spokane School District is operating without a cafeteria, something the school is looking to change come November.

Lewis and Clark officials are hoping to receive funding from a school bond set on the November ballot. The bond calls for nearly half a billion dollars for the school district.

KREM 2 has been following where that money will be headed. Last week, we showed you one of the middle schools that would be replaced.

Although most of the bond money is for middle schools, there are a lot of other places the would benefit from the extra funding.

One of those places is at Lewis and Clark, where lunchtime is a form of organized chaos.

"Almost 2,000 people dining at the same time in a facility where there's not a designated cafeteria space is a little lively," Principal Marybeth Smith said.

With no real cafeteria, any table becomes a lunch table.

"Stairwells, libraries, a lot of kids go into classrooms because they can get a little bit of distance from some of the noise and tumult in the hallways," Smith said.

For some, food comes from one of a handful of small makeshift cafes. For upperclassmen, it can come from the many restaurants downtown, resulting in this scene when lunch is over.

All that could change if voters pass the bond measure. The proposal includes construction of a new commons. It would serve as a cafeteria as well as a spot for big assemblies and dances.

"We don't have that big flex space and we're the biggest school around," Smith said.

But where are they going to build the new addition? Officials said there is a nice empty green area, right next to the school -- perfect for the construction of a new commons.

The Lewis & Clark project would cost an estimated $18.5 million – that’s out of $495 million from the bond as a whole.

In order to receive the funding, the bond will need at least 60 percent of the votes.

© 2018 KREM