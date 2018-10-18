SPOKANE, Wash. — A man is dead after falling approximately five stories while washing windows at the Spokane Public Library Wednesday afternoon, according to the Spokane Police Department.

Spokane Police reported to the scene just after 2 p.m. on Wednesday. Police said the man fell onto the sidewalk below and was declared deceased at the scene. No one else was injured.

Police investigated the scene but determined that it was an accident and that no criminal activity was involved.

The Spokane County Medical Examiner's office has not yet released the man's identity as of Thursday afternoon.

There’s been a fatal accident outside the downtown library. I can share more details once the family is notified. pic.twitter.com/IzK5ptvCHP — Casey Decker (@KREMCasey) October 17, 2018

