SPOKANE, Wash — The Spokane Historic Landmarks Commission will review Wilson Elementary School’s nomination to be added to the Spokane Register of Historic places on Oct. 17.

Wilson, which is on the corner of Lincoln and 25th Avenue on the South Hill, is one of the few remaining historic elementary schools in the Lilac City, according to the Historic Preservation Office.

Wilson was designed by architect Loren Rand who also designed the Bennett Block and the Carlyle Hotel among many other buildings in Spokane.

Construction of Wilson began in 1926 and included unique salmon-colored brick of varying shades, terra cotta elements and highlights in turquoise.

The building was a six-room school house that was purchased in 1925, according to the Historic Preservation Office.

Wilson has had several additions over the years, the first in 1941 when five additional classrooms were added. In 1961, an addition included the multipurpose room, two classrooms to the rear of the building, a kitchen and shower room.

The 1941 wing burned down in a fire in 1973. The loss of classroom space was made up by the addition of two portable buildings which remained until 1999. Then 26 years later, the burned-down wing was replaced.

Wilson, Hutton and Finch Elementary schools are the only remaining operational schools from the boom of building by the Spokane School District in the 1920's to serve the expanding residential neighborhoods of the city.

