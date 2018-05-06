SPOKANE, Wash. -- Skyrocketing home prices, bad traffic, and a high cost of living.

What else comes to mind when you think of Seattle?

While we're a couple hundred miles away from Seattle, it's not hard to hear of some of the horror stories related to the Emerald City's rapid growth. And while Spokane is technically the second largest city in the state (behind Seattle, of course), the differences between it and Seattle certainly seem great at a time like now.

Some of those cost of living factors make someone like me appreciate what Spokane has to offer. We certainly hope this story makes you appreciate the Lilac City too.

A side note: I'm a native Seattleite and was born and raised within the city. My parents and the majority of my family live in the Seattle area, so I'm back visiting often. After growing up there, I went to Gonzaga for college and have lived here for the last four years. During that time, I've watched Seattle's growth (and all its construction cranes) from afar.

Perhaps what stands out the most is what it costs to buy a home in Spokane. According to real estate website Zillow.com, the median house value in Spokane is $191,000. Compare that to $767,000 in Seattle. I doubt the home-buying forecast is great for millennials like myself in Seattle.

Then there's rental prices. Of course, it's worth noting that the rental situation isn't perfect here. Local reports have noted that Spokane rents have risen in recent years and there's not much vacancy either. And dealing with a rent hike is never fun.

However, data on Zillow shows that the median cost of a one-bedroom apartment in Seattle is roughly $2,000. In Spokane, that same type of apartment is $915.

For this story, I also reached out to Ryan Herzog, an economics professor at Gonzaga who's studied some of these issues. I asked: "What is Spokane's cost of living compared to Seattle's?"

Herzog cited data from the Bureau of Economic Activity and the agency's "regional price parity," an index used to measure how a city's cost of living compares to the national average. Long story short: Seattle is 10 percent more expensive than the national average and Spokane is five percent below the national average. "So a baseline, it’s about 15% more expensive to live in the Seattle [metro area]," wrote Herzog in an email.

There's plenty of other factors too, like bars, restaurants, sports teams, you-name-it. Seattle clearly gets the upper hand when it comes to pro sports (Go Mariners, by the way). However, I'd make the argument that the Zags, Cougs, Chiefs, Indians, the Empire, and others give us plenty to watch all year. Does Seattle have more restaurants? On paper, sure... But I take pride in visiting the local restaurant scene and noticing how often a new, unique eatery opens up.

We've got great craft breweries and coffee roasters, too. I'd encourage a Seattleite who hasn't tried them to come over and visit. I doubt you'll be disappointed.

