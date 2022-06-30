Whitworth University to launch brewing program this fall

People interested in the program don't need to have brewing experience, prerequisites or prior college credits are required to enroll.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Whitworth University will be launching a certificate program in Brewing Science and Operations this fall for students and community members.

The program is designed for adults who want to work in a craft brewery or start their own brewing business, and it intends to tap into a highly employable and growing market.

The program will teach students the craft of brewing beer with topics in science, business and culture. Students will have the opportunity to gain hands-on experience to learn how to use the same type of equipment that is used in actual brewery settings.

"Spokane is the perfect place for a brewing education program based in fermentation science and hands-on experience with professional brewing equipment,” Aaron Putzke, professor of Biology and director of the Brewing Science & Operations Certificate program, said in a written statement.

During the course, students will take four classes and be required to complete an internship at a local brewery. Classes include Introduction to Brewing, Intermediate Brewing, Business & Marketing of Brewing, and Advanced Brewing.

“We are tapping into the deep well of knowledge with local craft brewers that will give students rich experiences during the internship portion of the program," Putzke said.

For the course, class sizes will be limited to allow students to have more individual time with their instructors. Students will benefit from networking opportunities with regional craft brewers.

People interested in the program don't need to have brewing experience, prerequisites or prior college credits to enroll. Applications are open and due on Aug. 1. Applicants must meet School of Continuing Studies admission and age requirements.

"Overall, our goal is to support and be a resource for the outstanding craft brewing community in our region by creating a talent pool of well-trained individuals who can hit the ground running whether plugging into an existing brewery or setting out on their own," Putzke said in a statement.

For more information on the program, visit the Whitworth University website.

