SPOKANE, Wash.-- As a heat advisory goes into effect for all of central and eastern Washington Monday, a primary concern is heat exposure for vulnerable individuals and people who are experiencing homelessness.

Older adults and young children who don’t have air conditioning are considered vulnerable. Citizens who need a break from the heat are welcome at Spokane Public Library locations and are encouraged to take advantage of city pools or splash pads.

Shelter and day center options are available for people experiencing homelessness, the city said. The map below shows where those can be found. It includes where you can find drop-in day centers, emergency shelters, free meal sites and general resources.

City of Spokane

The city said they work in close coordination with the Spokane Regional Health District to address these kinds of concerns.

