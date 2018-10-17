SPOKANE, Wash. — Opting for reconstructive surgery after a mastectomy comes with questions and choices for patients.

"I guess I want to start this conversation with the fact that most women presenting with breast cancer, have, are candidates for and can chose breast conservation meaning lumpectomy," said Dr. Heidi Richardson, Breast Surgeon with MultiCare Health System.

Women facing a more extensive breast cancer diagnosis and mastectomy have a lot to manage in when it comes to treatment and recovery. These decisions could change their quality of life after cancer treatment.

"We really have to treat the whole person. This type of surgery will affect every part of them, implications for body image and even sexuality, things that need be addressed in even that first consultation," Richardson explained.

She said those early conversations can be a game changer. They educate patients, which can improve their surgery options. This could decrease the chances of needing breast implants and increase their chances of using their own body tissue, therefore lowering their risks and complications.

“The best time to do a reconstruction is in that same first surgery, again my job in this surgery is to remove the cancer and the breast tissue hopefully underneath the skin of the breast, it immediate reconstruction we can save some of the shape of the breast by spearing the skin, sometimes we are able to keep the nipple areola complex , and so that allows for a more natural appearance of the breast after reconstruction , and then the plastic surgeon comes in at the same time to do the reconstruction," she said.

This can eliminate the need for more surgery down the line. It does not mean you have to be overwhelmed or pressured into making a choice.

"There are times where plastic surgery, reconstructive surgery needs, maybe needs to be delayed. Or maybe a patient just decides, ya know I want to treat my breast cancer right now, I don't want to have another procedure. I want to let them know that reconstruction can happen in a delayed fashion, so maybe five years from now, they decide it’s time for me, I really want to consider that reconstruction, it's still possible," Richardson said.

Richardson’s main focus is to work with the team of plastic surgeons and to get patients back on their feet when they feel ready.

© 2018 KREM