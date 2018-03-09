SPOKANE, Wash. — Monday is Labor Day and that means many places throughout Spokane may be closed for the long holiday weekend.

Splash pads and golf courses are open. If you are looking to take a dip, though, you are out of luck. Pools have already closed for the season.

You can check out the Sky Ride, Loof Carousel and Skate Ribbon in Riverfront Park. Another bonus: Free parking. Remember that you do not have to plug the meters today.

All government offices, including the post office, are closed for Labor Day. Garbage pickup is also one day late.

Washington Department of Licensing Offices will reopen tomorrow. The offices were closed for the long weekend because the department needed time to upgrade its computer system. Some online services are still unavailable until tomorrow.

