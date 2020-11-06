SPOKANE, Wash. — The City of Spokane wanted to support its local restaurants as Washington state begins to reopen.

One of the ways it did that was allowing restaurants to expand operations onto the sidewalk or even into the street.

The city approved this weeks ago, but Spokane has yet to see any streateries up and running. As it turns out, there are a few reasons for the hold up.

The most obvious reason is the weather lately has not been the best for outdoor seating.

Also, a common reason among businesses, like Italian Trattoria, is they are still working on reopening under Phase 2 guidelines.

"We have to figure out what's a comfortable and safe way for us to open. And that's what we're concentrating on right now," General Manager and Owner of Italian Trattoria Bethe Bowman said.

She is working with the owners of The Elk, Cafe Capri and Pacific Pizza to close off a block in Browne's Addition under the city's special event permit. But those plans are on hold as well.

"If we had a streatery, we could have people out there," Bowman said. "Therefore, you're bringing more people into your restaurant out there because you have more space to social distance."

Another hurdle they have to overcome is approval from the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board to serve alcohol in the expanded areas.

The LCB agreed to the temporary exemption, but it is asking businesses to submit an application, which now also includes designs that need to meet its new fencing requirements.

The application process normally takes about two to three weeks, but the LCB is trying to expedite this.

The City of Spokane intends to issue these permits once businesses submit these plans to the LCB.

"It will happen," Bowman said. "I think it's just going to take awhile."

