'WE ARE ONE' March and Fest planned for downtown Spokane Saturday

The event begins with a pride march at 6 p.m. and is followed by events until 10 p.m. in Riverfront Park. Spokane Pride 2020 is postponed until October due to COVID.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The 'WE ARE ONE' March for Unity and Change is scheduled to take place from 6 to 10 p.m. on Saturday night, starting at the Gonzaga Law School parking lot and ending at the Riverfront Park Pavillion.

According to its Facebook page, the event is a "March for Equality" and includes presentations, music, spoken word and poetry, and an hour of remembrance after the initial march.

The event starts with the march, which starts in the Gonzaga Law School parking lot, at 6 p.m. After the march, the other activities will take place in the Riverfront Park Pavilion, according to the event page.

According to its Facebook page, the event is being hosted by Occupy Spokane, Believe Change, the King Living Collective, StudentStrike Spokane and Dustin Jolly.

The event's description states that "the entire LGTB community can be educated, good listeners, good allies, be observant, to be sure that the black community does not have to face the racial injustice, oppression and police brutality that we're seeing today." It also says that the "struggle against oppression is inseparable from the LGTBQ rights movement."