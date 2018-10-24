OLYMPIA — Washington secretary of state Kim Wyman announced Wednesday that the annual Student Mock Election is open from now until Nov. 6.

The Mock Election is a non-partisan educational opportunity that teaches children and teenagers how to become informed voters.

Students can vote on real ballot measures and real candidates.

A new feature this year allows students to vote on paper ballots just like adult voters throughout Washington.

“Introducing students to the value of civic participation at a young age is a critical step to helping grow the next generation of informed and involved citizens,” Secretary Wyman said. “Research tells us that people who pick up the habit of voting early in life become lifelong voters. The Mock Election is a perfect way to start.”

Ballots are available for download and printing on the Mock Election website.

To learn more and download participation materials, visit the Secretary of State’s website.

