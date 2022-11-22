Washington governor tours Camp Hope in Spokane

Governor Jay Inslee made a trip to Spokane on Sunday. He attended a Gonzaga game and visited the homeless encampment along I-90, referred to as Camp Hope.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Governor Jay Inslee visited Spokane on Sunday to attend a Gonzaga game. While in town, Inslee toured the large homeless camp along I-90 named Camp Hope.

Inslee met with the funder of Jewels Helping Hands, Julie Garcia, an organization providing homeless services in Spokane, who shared a photo on her Facebook posing with the governor. In her post, Garcia said his visit was unexpected, and she appreciated his visit to the camp.

"We had an unexpected visitor today come by and check out the camp! Thank you, Governor Inslee," Garcia said in the post.

A spokesperson from the governor's office said in a statement sent to KREM 2 that the governor visited Spokane to attend the Gonzaga vs. Kentucky game and visit Camp Hope, one of the largest homeless encampments in the state.

Smith said in the statement that the governor appreciated the opportunity to speak with the folks working at Camp Hope, and he was impressed at the progress made to secure the site.

"There are tangible steps being made towards opening safer, supportive housing and shelter options and connecting people to services that will allow us to close the site," Smith said in a statement.

On Monday, Senator Maria Cantwell also visited Spokane. She met with the Stevens County & Spokane Tribe Broadband Action Team leaders to discuss challenges and solutions to broadband infrastructure in local rural communities. She toured the Gonzaga Family Haven.

