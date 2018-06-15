SPOKANE, Wash. -- The Washington Department of Licensing just announced its plan to be compliant with the REAL ID Act.

Congress passed it in 2015 to establish proof of citizenship on legal identification at federal facilities, including going through security at the airport.

In Washington State, the only federally accepted ID will be the enhanced license. It will run you $78 for six years.

You can still get a standard ID for $54 but it will be marked with "Federal Limits Apply," meaning it will not get you on an airplane. The marking on standard licenses starts July 1.

Transportation Security Administration enforcement for Washington state ID's does not begin until 2020.



