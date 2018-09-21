SPOKANE, Wash. — Vice President Mike Pence is visiting Spokane to give a speech in support of U.S. Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-WA) on Tuesday afternoon.

Jared Powell, spokesman for the McMorris Rodgers campaign, said the fundraiser is set for Oct. 2 from 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Spokane Convention Center. Pence is expected to speak between 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Tickets range from $125 for a general admission ticket to $5,000 for a sponsor ticket, which includes a photo opportunity for two and two dinner tickets.

Previous fundraiser speakers for McMorris Rodgers includes Kellyanne Conway, Counselor to President Donald Trump, and California Rep. Devin Nunes.

Tickets to the event are available here.

Incumbent McMorris Rodgers is in a heated race with her democratic challenger Lisa Brown. Recent polls show the race nearly tied with one month before the election.

McMorris Rodgers has served as U.S. Representative for Washington's 5th district since 2005.

Lisa Brown is the former Senate Majority Leader in the Washington House of Representatives and was most recently the Chancellor of Washington State University Spokane.

