Spokane County tourism is recovering after pandemic, report finds

SPOKANE, Wash. — 9.5 million visitors spent more than $1.2 billion across Spokane in 2021, according to a report from Tourism Economics for Visit Spokane. The spending is an indication that tourism is recovering in Spokane County.

The report found that the $1.2 billion spent created a total economic impact of $1.9 billion in Spokane County. The total economic impact created 16,340 jobs and generated $198 million in state and local tax revenues in 2021, according to the report.

“COVID decimated the tourism and hospitality industries in 2020, so to see visitors return to Spokane County in 2021 is a relief,” Visit Spokane President and CEO Meg Winchester said in a statement.

The report found tourist spending increased by 40.4% in 2021, recovering by 87% of 2019 levels.

Of the $1.2 billion spent across Spokane County in 2021:

Food and beverage accounted for $360 million

Lodging accounted for $290 million

Retail spending accounted for $290 million

Visitor spending provided $958 in tax relief to every household in Spokane County in 2021, according to the report.

“There’s nowhere to go but up, and we certainly look to see an even bigger increase in visitation and spending in Spokane County in 2022,” Winchester said in a statement.

