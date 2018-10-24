SPOKANE, Wash. — Newly released court documents are giving insight into what led up to the stabbing death of a man in downtown Spokane early Tuesday morning.

Andre Conway, 29, was arrested and booked into the Spokane County Jail for first-degree murder. He was scheduled to make his first court appearance Wednesday afternoon. Court officials said Conway refused transport to court Wednesday. He is expected to make his first appearance in District Court Thursday.

Court documents said the victim, Lance Ogle, 35, had met up with a man named Randy near the front of the 7-Eleven on North Division. Randy said at one point Ogle gave him $20, but, since the he was being disrespectful, he kept the money. Other witnesses told police Ogle was trying to buy meth with the money, documents stated. According to court documents, Randy told police Ogle tried to start a fight with him and he ran away with the victim’s money. He said the victim ran after him.

Court documents said Conway was present during the altercation between Randy and the victim. Witnesses told police Conway hit the victim with a machete and threw it under a car after leaving the 7-Eleven parking lot, according to court documents.

“Andre had talked about how he had taken the victim’s cell phone after the victim had videotaped Andre and the other individuals prior to Andre striking the victim with his machete,” documents said.

Conway had removed a battery from the Ogle's cell phone, according to court document.

Witnesses said after the altercation, Conway and other individuals ran away northbound on North Division.

When police arrived at the 7-Eleven parking lot, they found Ogle bleeding from what appeared to be a stab wound to the upper chest area, according to court documents. Ogle was pronounced dead around 3:20 a.m. The Spokane County Medical Examiner said Ogle died from a stab wound to the chest.

Court documents said police later got surveillance video that showed at least five different people “aggressively approaching the victim in the parking lot area, near where the victim was eventually located.”

Another witness told police 15 to 20 other people had come into the parking lot from the House of Charity and started going after Ogle, according to court documents. The witness said at one point, Ogle was blindsided by a punch that knocked him to the ground, court documents said. Then, the witness said the group started to punch and kick Ogle while he was on the ground, according to court documents.

Conway was later arrested at 12:45 p.m.

