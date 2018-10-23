LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. — The victim of a fatal hit-and-run crash in Liberty Lake last Thursday was on the phone with her husband when she was hit by a pickup truck, according to newly released court documents.

Pavel Kanyushkin, 21, is charged with vehicular homicide in connection with the death of Marilyn Dhaenens. His first court appearance is set for Tuesday afternoon.

Police and fire officials provided statements that included an interview with Dhaenens' husband, in a search warrant executed for Kanyushkin's car.

The search warrant said Dhaenens was talking to her husband on the phone when she was hit by a car near Liberty Creek Elementary on Country Vista Drive.

Liberty Lake Police and Spokane Valley Fire found Dhaenens seriously injured, lying in the roadway near the intersection of Country Vista Drive and East Mission Avenue just after 8 a.m. on Thursday.

Officials said Dhaenens was immediately taken to Sacred Heart Hospital. Court documents said she died on her way to the hospital.

After the crash, court documents said officers spoke with Dhaenens’ husband, Scott. He told police he was on the phone with her while she was out on a walk along Mission Avenue.

"Scott said Marilyn was on the phone with him during her walk," an officer reported in the search warrant. "They were talking for about five minutes when at about 8:10, he heard her yell, 'Oh God!' Scott said he then heard a loud noise then the sound of a loud vehicle fleeing in the background."

Dhaenens’ husband told officers he thought he heard an older vehicle or truck. He called his wife back and a witness who answered told him the location of the crash, which was a half-mile away from the couple's home. He rushed to the area.

Video surveillance from Liberty Creek Elementary shows a late 1990s to early 2000s red Dodge Dakota or Ram pickup truck leaving the area shortly after the incident, court documents stated.

According to court documents, investigators checked up on 15 different addresses where red Dodge Rams or Dakotas were registered. Investigators went to one address on East Thorton Avenue that was extremely close to the scene.

Court documents said neighbors had previously complained about a red Dodge truck, driven by a person living at the home, that often drives fast and recklessly through the neighborhood.

The truck at the home was a red 1997 Dodge Ram 1500 and the registered owner is Kanyushkin. The investigator said he had previously spoke to the suspect's family about this in the summer of 2017, court documents stated.

Court documents said the investigator was told Kanyushkin was at work on a construction site. He later agreed to meet an investigator at the site. According to documents, when the investigator arrived, Kanyushkin denied any involvement in the crash but gave permission to have his truck towed to the police station for further processing.

In court documents, the investigator said Kanyushkin’s truck appeared to be an exact match of the vehicle seen in surveillance video. The investigator also said the truck appeared to have marks on the front bumper consistent with striking a pedestrian. Court documents said there was a crack on the grill and a small dent on the hood possibly from the victim’s head.

Court documents show investigators were granted a search warrant to obtain items like biological tissue and trace evidence like paint, hair or fibers, and tire impressions.

