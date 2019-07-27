SPOKANE, Wash.-- A victim in last weekend's huge fight in downtown Spokane asked us to check out if police were investigating the case. It took about 17 officers to break it up.

Spokane Police Sergeant Terry Preuninger confirmed their records indicate there are no officers assigned to the case. But he said that does not mean the department isn't actively investigating.

Preuninger said the department is still investigating. But due to the amount of people involved, and the chaos that ensued, it's taking investigators some time to collect all witness accounts and evidence.

"We want to take a look at all the best evidence that we can and put those together," Preuninger said. "That helps us determine, well, person 'A' says they're a victim and they were assaulted. But all the other evidence that we have maybe puts them as a suspect."

He said, initially after police broke up the crowd, no victims came forward wanting to officially file a compliant.

Police did make some arrests that night, though. And today, Sergeant Preuninger said investigators have identified most of the people involved.

"At the time, the only things we were looking at were some assault charges and disorderly conduct," Preuninger said.

The victim that spoke to KREM 2 said she recently filed a theft complaint for the items stolen from her during the fight.

RELATED: Judge says Freeman shooting suspect will be tried as an adult

RELATED: 17 officers needed to control large fight in downtown Spokane