Vice President Mike Pence is set to come to Spokane to give a speech in support of Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers.

Jared Powell with the McMorris Rodgers campaign said the speech is set for Oct. 2 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and they are still working on the final details. The event will be part of a fundraiser.

If you are interested in attending should contact the campaign office.

Previous fundraiser speakers for McMorris Rodgers includes Counselor to President Donald Trump Kellyanne Conway and California Rep. Devin Nunes.

