SPOKANE, Wash.-- With summer just around the corner, we may be ready for the warm weather, but what about the wildfires?

A group of veterans are working together to help make their community safer from potential forest fires.

Veterans Community Response, a nonprofit composed of veterans, are working with combat veterans to create healthier forests and reduce the risk of wildfire.

The veterans say that this effort is helping both the community and the veterans.

Some of the veterans say that they now have a community to network, socialize and meet other veterans.

It has also helped them reintegrate themselves back in to the community.

© 2018 KREM